版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 03:58 BJT

BRIEF-Unico American Corp appoints Michael Budnitsky as CFO

Aug 5 Unico American Corp :

* Unico American Corporation announces the appointment of Lester A. Aaron as executive vice president and the appointment of Michael Budnitsky as treasurer, chief financial officer and secretary

* Effective August 1, 2016, board appointed Michael Budnitsky to treasurer, chief financial officer and secretary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐