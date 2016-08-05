版本:
BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings - Pricing of $4.9 million registered direct offering

Aug 5 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces pricing of $4.9 million registered direct offering

* Says company will sell 1.2 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

