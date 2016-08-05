版本:
BRIEF-Tiptree Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.17

Aug 5 Tiptree Financial Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 32.5 percent to $133.8 million

* Tiptree reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 book value of $9.83 per class a common share, up 9.7% compared to $8.96 as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

