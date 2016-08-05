版本:
BRIEF-Fauquier Bankshares Q2 earnings per share $0.42

Aug 5 Fauquier Bankshares Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Fauquier bankshares announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 decreased $40,000 to $4.87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

