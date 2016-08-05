版本:
BRIEF-Gaslog Partners announces closing of public offering of 2,750,000 common units

Aug 5 Gaslog Partners Lp

* Gaslog partners lp announces closing of its public offering of 2,750,000 common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

