版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-J Alexander's Q2 sales rise 1.6 pct to $53.92 mln

Aug 5 J Alexander's Holdings

* J. Alexander's Holdings Inc reports results for second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Q2 sales rose 1.6 percent to $53.92 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY basic EPS $0.47-$0.53

* "we also expect recent favorable beef costs to continue during last half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐