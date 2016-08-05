版本:
BRIEF-International Wire Group Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 5 International Wire Group Holdings Inc

* International wire announces results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2016

* Q2 sales fell 20.5 percent to $137.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

