BRIEF-Cvent Q2 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 Cvent Inc :
* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to $59.6 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Cvent announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Company will not provide outlook for its Q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.