2016年 8月 6日

BRIEF-Tellza Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Aug 5 Tellza Communications Inc

* Tellza announces 2016 q2 financial results

* Tellza communications inc qtrly revenue $109.8 million versus $68.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

