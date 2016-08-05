版本:
2016年 8月 6日 星期六

BRIEF-Chicago Rivet & Machine Co posts Q2 earnings $0.82/shr

Aug 5 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co

* Chicago Rivet & Machine Co announces second quarter results of operations

* Qtrly net sales $9.8 million versus $9.2 million

* Qtrly net income per common share $0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

