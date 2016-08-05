版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Kronos Worldwide reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 5 Kronos Worldwide Inc

* Kronos Worldwide reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $356.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐