版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Image Sensing Systems posts Q2 earnings $0.24/shr from continuing operations

Aug 5 Image Sensing Systems Inc

* Image Sensing Systems announces 2016 second quarter and first half financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue from continuing operations was $4.7 million, compared to continuing operations of $4.4 million in Q2 of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐