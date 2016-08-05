版本:
BRIEF-Enstar Group Limited reports second quarter results

Aug 5 Enstar Group Ltd

* Enstar Group Limited reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

