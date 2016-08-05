版本:
BRIEF-Hammond Manufacturing qtrly loss per share $0.05

Aug 5 Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Hammond manufacturing company limited announces financial results for second quarter ended july 1, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly net product sales $28 million versus $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

