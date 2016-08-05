版本:
BRIEF-Avalon Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 5 Avalon Holdings Corp

* Avalon holdings corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $15.6 million versus $14 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

