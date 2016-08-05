版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Clayton Williams qtrly GAAP net loss $6.65/shr

Aug 5 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Clayton Williams Energy revised second quarter and six months 2016 gaap net loss

* Qtrly total revenues $42.2 million versus $73.2 million

* Adjusted net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 were revised to $3.09 per basic and diluted share

* Gaap net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $6.65 per basic and diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.37, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐