BRIEF-Clayton Williams qtrly GAAP net loss $6.65/shr

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 Clayton Williams Energy Inc
* Clayton Williams Energy revised second quarter and six months 2016 gaap net loss
* Qtrly total revenues $42.2 million versus $73.2 million
* Adjusted net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 were revised to $3.09 per basic and diluted share
* Gaap net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $6.65 per basic and diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.37, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.