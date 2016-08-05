版本:
BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services posts Q2 loss $0.14/shr

Aug 5 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $269.8 million

* Shareholders' equity of $350 million at June 30, 2016

* Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc says client assets of approximately $128 billion at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

