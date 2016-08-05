版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Hardwoods renews Canadian credit facility, extends for 5 years

Aug 5 Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility

* Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years

* Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit

* Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

