BRIEF-California Resources says announces new $1 billion term loan

Aug 5 California Resources Corp

* California resources corporation announces new $1 billion term loan

* Says priced a proposed one billion dollar new first lien secured credit facility arranged by goldman sachs bank usa

* New syndicated facility would have an expected 5-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

