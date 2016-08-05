BRIEF-Digital Ally says Q2 revenue $4.4 million

Aug 5 Digital Ally Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Digital Ally Inc announces second quarter operating results

* Q2 revenue $4.4 million

* Says "will work to continue reducing inventory levels during balance of 2016"

* Says "believe that gross margins should return to more normal levels in future quarters"

* Believe Q2 2016 revenues were negatively impacted by "ongoing confusion caused by a competitor's misleading press release regarding our patents"