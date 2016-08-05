版本:
BRIEF-Oha Investment qtrly net investment income $0.06 per share

Aug 5 Oha Investment Corp

* Oha investment corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total investment income $0.22 per share

* Qtrly net investment income $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

