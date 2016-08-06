版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 08:49 BJT

BRIEF-New Look Vision Group posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

Aug 5 New Look Vision Group Inc

* Q2 revenue C$50.5 million

* New Look Vision Group Inc announces second quarter results for the period ended June 25, 2016 and its quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

* Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders for Q2, were C$0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐