BRIEF-Sunshine Heart buys Baxter's Aquadex product line

Aug 8 Sunshine Heart Inc:

* Sunshine Heart announces strategic acquisition of Aquadex product line from Baxter and a new credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank

* Under terms of agreement, Baxter received $4.0 million in cash and 1.0 million shares of Sunshine Heart common stock

* Entered into a new $5.0 million facility to finance future working capital needs

* Company repaid all amounts outstanding under its existing debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank

* "Expect product line to be accretive in first year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

