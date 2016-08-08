BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands reported Q2 EPS $0.12

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 sales $59.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.6 million
* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $260 million to $270 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $238.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.