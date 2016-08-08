版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 8 Gran Tierra Energy Inc :

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces second quarter 2016 results highlighted by continued balance sheet strength and transformational acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

