BRIEF-Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO $1.10 per basic share

Aug 8 Vermilion Energy Inc :

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Full year production guidance of 62,500 to 63,500 BOE/D remains unchanged

* Qtrly FFO $1.10/basic share

* Expect to produce at upper end of FY production guidance range

* Expect to deliver production of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D in 2017 and 75,000 to 76,000 BOE/D in 2018

* Average production of 64,285 BOE/D during Q2 2016, a decrease of 2% as compared to 65,389 BOE/D in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: