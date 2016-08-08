版本:
BRIEF-China Life Insurance announces resignation of CFO

Aug 8 China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* China Life announces resignation of chief financial officer

* "actively seeking approval of appointment of new chief financial officer"

* Yang Zheng ceased to act as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

