BRIEF-Global Net Lease Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

Aug 8 Global Net Lease Inc :

* Global Net Lease announces operating results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 FFO per share $0.23

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Qtrly net operating income of $49.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 8.7%

* Global net lease inc says initiated new contracts as part of overall hedging strategy, extending hedges out to end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

