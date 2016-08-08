版本:
BRIEF-Range Resources Corp to add new independent director to board

Aug 8 Range Resources Corp

* Range Resources Corporation to add new independent director to board

* Sailingstone confirms its intention to support proposed merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp

* With this appointment Range's board will be expanded from 9 to 11 directors

* Sailingstone agreed to vote all of its shares in support of company's proposed transaction with Memorial Resource Development Corp

* In addition, Sailingstone also agreed to vote for Range's slate of director nominees, which shall include newly appointed director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

