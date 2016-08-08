BRIEF-Range Resources Corp to add new independent director to board

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US
Aug 8 Range Resources Corp
* Range Resources Corporation to add new independent director to board
* Sailingstone confirms its intention to support proposed merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp
* With this appointment Range's board will be expanded from 9 to 11 directors
* Sailingstone agreed to vote all of its shares in support of company's proposed transaction with Memorial Resource Development Corp
* Sailingstone agreed to vote all of its shares in support of company's proposed transaction with Memorial Resource Development Corp

* In addition, Sailingstone also agreed to vote for Range's slate of director nominees, which shall include newly appointed director
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.