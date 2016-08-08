BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Q2 adjusted non-GAAP EPS $0.32

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 BMC Stock Holdings Inc :
* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 sales $797.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.5 million
* Remains on track to achieve annual run rate synergies of $40 to $50 million by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.