BRIEF-Magellan appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Aug 8 Magellan Petroleum Corp

* Magellan appoints new Chief Executive Officer

* Says Lafargue appointed CEO and president

* Wilson tendered his resignation as president and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

