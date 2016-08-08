版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-KBR awarded Corpus Christi Construction Contract from Chemours

Aug 8 KBR INC

* KBR awarded Corpus Christi Construction Contract from Chemours

* Revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR'S E&C business segment in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

