BRIEF-Alere reports Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Alere
* Files Form 10-K, reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue $623 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Concluded analysis of certain aspects of revenue recognition for years ended december 31, 2015, 2014, and 2013
* Does not currently expect to file its Q2 2016 form 10-Q by August 9, 2016
* Expects to file its Q2 2016 form 10-Q "as soon as practicable"
* Recognized additional income tax expense of $8 million in 2015 (nine months ytd) and a reduction in income tax expense of $7 million in 2014
* Tax-Related revisions resulted in an increase of $0.07 in basic and diluted earnings per share in 2014
* Has revised its financial statements for interim periods of 2015 and years ended december 31, 2014 and 2013 to correct immaterial errors
* Alere expects to file its q1 2016 form 10-q by August 18, 2016
* "In the process of implementing a remediation plan and remain committed to providing accurate and transparent financial reporting"
* The tax-related revisions resulted in a decrease of $0.09 in basic and diluted earnings per share in 2015
* None of these financial statement revisions impacted company's cash flow or cash balances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.