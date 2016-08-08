版本:
BRIEF-Information Services Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 8 Information Services Group

* Announces second-quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $60.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent

* Isg reaffirms full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Fy2016 revenue view $217.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

