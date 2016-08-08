版本:
BRIEF-Rugby Mining appoints Merfyn Roberts to board of directors

Aug 8 Rugby Mining Ltd

* Rugby Mining welcomes Merfyn Roberts to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

