BRIEF-Azure midstream partners, LP reports sale of processing plant

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Azure Midstream Partners LP
* Azure Midstream Partners, LP reports sale of processing plant and second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sale of 100 mmcf/d Panola I processing plant and Murvaul Pipeline to align Midstream Partners
* Deal for $44.9 million in cash proceeds
* Partnership continues to own and operate 210 mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in east texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.