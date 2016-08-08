版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Medical Protection Society and Sapiens expand strategic relationship

Aug 8 Sapiens International Corp

* Medical Protection Society (MPS) and Sapiens expand strategic relationship with a multi-million dollar agreement

* Scope includes Sapiens IDIT policy billing, can be expanded to include Sapiens portal and Sapiens intelligence modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

