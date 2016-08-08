版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Axiall Q2 adjusted EPS $0.12

Aug 8 Axiall Reports Second :

* Q2 sales $776.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $838 million

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Terminated its previously announced sales process for remainder of its building products business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐