BRIEF-Dean foods Q2 adjusted EPS $0.38

BRIEF-ServiceMaster appoints Anthony Dilucente CFO, sees FY16 revenue of $2.75 bln
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
Aug 8 Dean Foods Co :
* Dean foods announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1.85 billion versus $2.01 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total volume across all products was 632 million gallons for q2 2016, a 3.2% decline compared to total volume of 653 million gallons in q2 2015
* Q2 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q3, as compared to prior year period, company expects total volumes to decline in low single digits, but improving versus recent trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
* Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 million
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.