BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 8 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

* Hyster-Yale materials handling, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $645.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.3 million

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling - expects operating profit and net income in second half of 2016, and in Q3 in particular, to be lower than comparable periods in 2015

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling- consolidated worldwide new unit shipments decreased to about 21,100 units in Q2 2016 from about 22,400 units in Q2 2015

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Q2 2016 bookings were about 21,700 units compared with approximately 21,400 units from Q2 of 2015