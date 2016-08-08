BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q2 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc
* Hyster-Yale materials handling, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $645.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.3 million
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling - expects operating profit and net income in second half of 2016, and in Q3 in particular, to be lower than comparable periods in 2015
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling- consolidated worldwide new unit shipments decreased to about 21,100 units in Q2 2016 from about 22,400 units in Q2 2015
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Q2 2016 bookings were about 21,700 units compared with approximately 21,400 units from Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.