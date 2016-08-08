BRIEF-Kosmos Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd
* Kosmos Energy announces second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.28
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $46 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million
* Gradual ramp up in oil production towards FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd is anticipated around end of 2016
* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in second half of year as company paused drilling program in late May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.