BRIEF-SM Energy announces offering of $100 mln of senior convertible notes

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy announces offering of $100 million of senior convertible notes due 2021
* SM Energy Co says notes will mature on July 1, 2021
* Notes expected to pay interest semi-annually, will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares
* In connection with pricing, expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of underwriters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.