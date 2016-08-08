版本:
BRIEF-Alkermes submits supplemental new drug application to FDA

Aug 8 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for two month dosing option of Aristada for treatment of schizophrenia

* Notice of allowance issued for Aristada patent application, extending expected protection into 2035

* Expects patent to issue within next few months and expire no earlier than march 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

