版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.50

Aug 8 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides programs update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐