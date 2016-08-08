版本:
BRIEF-Tucows Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Aug 8 Tucows Inc :

* Tucows reports continuing strong financial results for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $47.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

