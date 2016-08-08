BRIEF-Sotheby's Q2 earnings per share $1.52

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Sotheby's :
* Sotheby's reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.52
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.51
* Qtrly total revenues $298.7 million versus $332 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.