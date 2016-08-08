版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sotheby's Q2 earnings per share $1.52

Aug 8 Sotheby's :

* Sotheby's reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.52

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.51

* Qtrly total revenues $298.7 million versus $332 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐