2016年 8月 8日

BRIEF-Merus NV Q2 loss per share EUR 0.40

Aug 8 Merus Nv

* Q2 loss per share eur 0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merus announces second quarter 2016 financial results and reviews recent clinical progress and corporate developments

* Q2 revenue eur 1.1 million versus eur 1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

