BRIEF-Allergan Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports strong second quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with net revenues of $3.7 billion
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35
* Q2 loss per share $1.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP total reported net revenues $14.65 billion - $14.90 billion
* Total net revenues in quarter were impacted by "loss of exclusivity on Namenda IR"
* Company updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance
* Sees full-year total branded net revenue $14.75 billion- $15 billion
* Sees 2016 GAAP loss per share of $1.95 - $2.15; sees 2016 non GAAP earnings per share of $13.75 - $14.20
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $14.19, revenue view $16.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.