公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Nuverra reported Q2 EPS ($0.60) from continuing operations

Aug 8 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

