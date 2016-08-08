版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Geodrill reported Q2 EPS $0.06

Aug 8 Geodrill Ltd

* Geodrill reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly revenue $19.42 million versus $16.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐